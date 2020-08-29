How Should You Trade J.C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) After Recent Struggles?

J.C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) is one of the most storied names in the American retail industry, but the company has struggled over the course of the past decade due to poor sales and shrinking profits. The company recently filed for bankruptcy but its shares are still trading near $0.30 and the market cap is now sitting at just $100 million.

Major Triggers

It can only be explained by the fact that some shareholders believe that the J.C. Penny stock might actually bounce back. However, when one looks closer it becomes clear that it is highly unlikely that it is going to happen.

Last week, some shareholders of the company went to the bankruptcy court and requested a judge to create a shareholders’ committee. The shareholders wish to make sure that J.C. Penney is forced to cover the considerably legal and research fees that are going to pile up during the proceedings. The shareholders argue that the company’s financial situation is not as dire and hence, J.C. Penney can take care of such expenses. However, the company’s financial results show otherwise.

The company’s sales may have risen in the past quarter but its asset value is declining at a fast clip. The fact that the shares declined as soon as the news broke about the motion, is a clear indication that the market does not believe that J.C. Penney is going to recover.

On the other hand, the company is also going forward with the sale of some of its real estate assets in order to raise much-needed cash. This is another indication that the company does not have the sort of money that the group of shareholders claims that it has.

On Thursday, it emerged that J.C. Penney is all set to sell its hometown property in order to generate funds during these tough times for the company. It should be noted that the property in question was supposed to be the centerpiece of the company's supposed "new era".