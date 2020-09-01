Investor Confidence is Falling for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) shares are trading at lower $23.48 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $29.93.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $38.81 and the low is $16.14. Over the last 52 weeks, HPP is down -30.94% while the S&P 500 is up 19.44%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, HPP reported a profit of $34.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. also saw revenues increase to $198.61 million. In addition, HPP has free cash flow of -$31.81 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $111.5 million which compares well with its peers.

HPP booked profit margins of 10.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 2.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. All told, it is clear that, HPP needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. HPP has a short ratio of 2.32 and outstanding shares of 153.31M.

Company Outlook

HPP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.26 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.55. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as HPP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. HPP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, HPP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in HPP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.