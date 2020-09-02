Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYI) Stock Grabs Investors Attention on RevoltTOKEN Update

Over the course of the past week or so, many stocks have managed to record significant gains, but the gains made by the Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYI) have been truly eye-catching.

During the past week, the stock rallied by as much as 175%, and considering the extent of the gains, it would be worthwhile for investors to take a closer look at the recent developments. Significant pullbacks are not uncommon following this type of rapid rise.

ALYI May Surpass $100 Million Investment Target

This past Friday, the company announced that RevoltTOKEN, its funding partner for the $100 million transactions meant for Alternet’s electric mobility business, will make a presentation on September 2. It was also mentioned that the last important component needed to complete the transaction was secured by RevoltTOKEN.

The presentation that is going to take place today is also going to provide updates with regards to the progress made by RevoltTOKEN about its initial cryptocurrency offering.

The company is going to reveal, based on responses received from retail as well as institutional investors, how the target of raising $100 million could be surpassed in the ICO. It goes without saying that it is a landmark development for Alternet Systems and it could help the company is kick-starting its electric mobility business in a big way.

Hence, the rally in the stock is entirely understandable. The presentation from RevoltTOKEN today is likely going to be closely watched by investors today. In such a situation, investors could do well to keep an eye on the Alternet stock.

The potential $100 million investment is going to fund Alternet’s proposed $300 million projects focused on electric mobility vehicles in Africa. The size of the project could eventually reach as much as $500 million.

The first tranche of the investment is going to be $25 million and is going to be denominated in Alternet shares that are going to be priced at $0.05 each. It Is a highly ambitious project and one that could potentially put Alternet on the map in a big way.