GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares are trading at lower $17.63.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $23.27 and the low is $11.92 while the S&P 500 is up 21.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GFL has a short ratio of 7.00 and outstanding shares of 314.31M.

Company Outlook

GFL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.6 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.13. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GFL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, GFL Environmental Inc. GFL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GFL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

GFL Environmental Inc. GFL is now commanding a market cap of 5.54B and a float of 232.67M.

Disclosure: we hold no position in GFL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.