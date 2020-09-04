E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is Waving the Bear Flag

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) shares are trading at lower $54.60 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $53.13.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $57.30 and the low is $25.76. Over the last 52 weeks, ETFC is up 27.21% while the S&P 500 is up 15.97%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ETFC reported a profit of $388.0 million. E*TRADE Financial Corporation also saw revenues increase to $409.0 million. In addition, ETFC has free cash flow of $3.67 billion as of 06-2020.

ETFC booked profit margins of 29.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 15.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. All told, it is clear that, ETFC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ETFC has a short ratio of 4.99 and outstanding shares of 222.30M.

Company Outlook

ETFC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.82 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.45. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ETFC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ETFC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC is now commanding a market cap of 12.04B and a float of 220.30M. ETFC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ETFC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.