Investor Confidence is Falling for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares are trading at lower $3.89 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $5.95.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.85 and the low is $0.21. Over the last 52 weeks, WTRH is up 122.29% while the S&P 500 is up 15.97%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, WTRH reported a profit of $29.96 million. Waitr Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $60.51 million. In addition, WTRH has free cash flow of $17.25 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $16.07 million which compares well with its peers.

WTRH Return on Equity (ROE) is -578.30%, and its Return on Assets is -118.90%. All told, it is clear that, WTRH needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when WTRH reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. WTRH has a short ratio of 1.83 and outstanding shares of 95.05M.

Company Outlook

WTRH has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.32 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -3.10. Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH also noted assets of $215.38 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as WTRH has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, WTRH represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH is now commanding a market cap of 432.33M and a float of 88.45M. WTRH is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of WTRH stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in WTRH, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.