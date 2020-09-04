Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) shares are trading at lower $19.54.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $21.47 and the low is $11.95. Over the last 52 weeks, CEF is up 30.27% while the S&P 500 is up 15.97%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Company Outlook

CEF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.06 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CEF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust CEF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CEF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in CEF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.