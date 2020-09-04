The Unprecedented Rise of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares are trading at higher $13.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $12.75 and the low is $6.00. Over the last 52 weeks, STRO is up 50.64% while the S&P 500 is up 15.97%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, STRO reported a profit of $25.89 million. Sutro Biopharma Inc. also saw revenues increase to $9.47 million. In addition, STRO has free cash flow of -$33.76 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$15.26 million which compares well with its peers.

STRO booked profit margins of -43.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -14.00%, and its Return on Assets is -9.20%. All told, it is clear that, STRO needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. STRO has a short ratio of 3.39 and outstanding shares of 29.90M.

Company Outlook

STRO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.6 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.11. Sutro Biopharma Inc. STRO also noted assets of $277.54 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as STRO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sutro Biopharma Inc. STRO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, STRO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. STRO is now commanding a market cap of 442.78M and a float of 21.13M. STRO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in STRO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.