Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) shares are trading at lower $86.58 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $105.71.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $147.83 and the low is $71.57. Over the last 52 weeks, BXP is down -33.58% while the S&P 500 is up 11.74%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BXP reported a profit of $194.27 million. Boston Properties Inc. also saw revenues increase to $654.77 million. In addition, BXP has free cash flow of -$14.04 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $373.0 million which compares well with its peers.

BXP booked profit margins of 34.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 17.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. All told, it is clear that, BXP needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BXP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BXP has a short ratio of 2.49 and outstanding shares of 155.39M.

Company Outlook

BXP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 6.52. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BXP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Boston Properties Inc. BXP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BXP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Boston Properties Inc. BXP is now commanding a market cap of 13.45B and a float of 155.26M. BXP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BXP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BXP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.