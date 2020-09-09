CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) shares are trading at lower $0.72.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1.68 and the low is $0.36. Over the last 52 weeks, CBAT is down -2.24% while the S&P 500 is up 11.74%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CBAT reported a profit of $88000.0. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. also saw revenues increase to $4.62 million. In addition, CBAT has free cash flow of $1.2 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$0.34 million which compares well with its peers.

CBAT booked profit margins of -38.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -71.50%, and its Return on Assets is -9.40%. All told, it is clear that, CBAT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CBAT has a short ratio of 0.01 and outstanding shares of 60.43M.

Company Outlook

CBAT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.19. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. CBAT also noted assets of $92.41 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CBAT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. CBAT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CBAT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. CBAT is now commanding a market cap of 42.61M and a float of 22.60M. CBAT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

