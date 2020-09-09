Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) shares are trading at lower $18.94.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $22.75 and the low is $15.25 while the S&P 500 is up 11.74%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

RXT booked profit margins of -7.40%. All told, it is clear that, RXT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. RXT has a short ratio of 0.53 and outstanding shares of 192.84M.

Company Outlook

RXT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.98. Rackspace Technology Inc. RXT also noted assets of $304.35 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as RXT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Rackspace Technology Inc. RXT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, RXT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Rackspace Technology Inc. RXT is now commanding a market cap of 3.65B and a float of 36.47M.

Disclosure: we hold no position in RXT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.