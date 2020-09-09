Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares are trading at lower $224.36 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $262.86.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $261.94 and the low is $125.38. Over the last 52 weeks, ADSK is up 48.56% while the S&P 500 is up 11.74%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ADSK reported a profit of $803.8 million. Autodesk Inc. also saw revenues increase to $885.7 million. In addition, ADSK has free cash flow of $307.4 million as of 04-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $160.6 million which compares well with its peers.

ADSK booked profit margins of 10.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -379.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. All told, it is clear that, ADSK needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ADSK has a short ratio of 2.31 and outstanding shares of 219.20M.

Company Outlook

ADSK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.68. Autodesk Inc. ADSK also noted assets of $5.54 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ADSK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Autodesk Inc. ADSK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ADSK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Autodesk Inc. ADSK is now commanding a market cap of 50.93B and a float of 217.89M. ADSK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ADSK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.