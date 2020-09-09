The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) is Waving the Bull Flag

The Unilever Group (UN) shares are trading at higher $58.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $63.29 and the low is $42.00. Over the last 52 weeks, UN is down -5.17% while the S&P 500 is up 11.74%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. UN has a short ratio of 0.56 and outstanding shares of 2.62B.

Company Outlook

UN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.67. The Unilever Group UN also noted assets of $77.49 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as UN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, The Unilever Group UN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, UN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

The Unilever Group UN is now commanding a market cap of 158.05B and a float of 24.67M. UN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in UN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.