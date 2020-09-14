Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) shares are trading at lower $258.03 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $338.87.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $309.10 and the low is $171.03. Over the last 52 weeks, ANTM is up 3.98% while the S&P 500 is up 10.88%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ANTM reported a profit of $7.49 billion. Anthem Inc. also saw revenues increase to $29.26 billion. In addition, ANTM has free cash flow of $7.59 billion as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $3.64 billion which compares well with its peers.

ANTM booked profit margins of 5.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 18.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. All told, it is clear that, ANTM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ANTM has a short ratio of 2.98 and outstanding shares of 252.20M.

Company Outlook

ANTM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 23.02. Anthem Inc. ANTM also noted assets of $87.98 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ANTM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Anthem Inc. ANTM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ANTM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Anthem Inc. ANTM is now commanding a market cap of 65.60B and a float of 250.21M. ANTM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ANTM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.