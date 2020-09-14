Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Finding Zero Support

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shares are trading at lower $1.62.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.09 and the low is $1.42 while the S&P 500 is up 10.88%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, GRIL reported a profit of $2.23 million. Muscle Maker Inc. also saw revenues increase to $0.83 million. In addition, GRIL has free cash flow of -$4.01 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.39 million which compares well with its peers.

GRIL Return on Equity (ROE) is 758.80%, and its Return on Assets is -435.10%. All told, it is clear that, GRIL needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GRIL has a short ratio of 0.37 and outstanding shares of 8.70M.

Company Outlook

GRIL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -17.58. Muscle Maker Inc. GRIL also noted assets of $8.92 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GRIL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Muscle Maker Inc. GRIL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GRIL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Muscle Maker Inc. GRIL is now commanding a market cap of 14.09M and a float of 3.66M. GRIL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

