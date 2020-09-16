Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) shares are trading at lower $3.94 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $21.95 and the low is $1.70. Over the last 52 weeks, FRAN is down -75.99% while the S&P 500 is up 13.33%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, FRAN reported a profit of $-2.87 million. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation also saw revenues decrease to $43.75 million. In addition, FRAN has free cash flow of -$8.52 million as of 04-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$30.53 million which compares well with its peers.

FRAN booked profit margins of -8.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -60.80%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. All told, it is clear that, FRAN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FRAN has a short ratio of 0.54 and outstanding shares of 2.92M.

Company Outlook

FRAN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -10.42. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation FRAN also noted assets of $323.21 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FRAN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation FRAN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FRAN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation FRAN is now commanding a market cap of 12.43M and a float of 2.86M. FRAN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in FRAN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.