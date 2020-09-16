Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares are trading at lower $8.47 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $3.52.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $8.91 and the low is $1.50. Over the last 52 weeks, SVM is up 102.63% while the S&P 500 is up 13.33%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SVM reported a profit of $19.82 million. Silvercorp Metals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $46.7 million. In addition, SVM has free cash flow of $21.48 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $29.22 million which compares well with its peers.

SVM booked profit margins of 23.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. All told, it is clear that, SVM needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when SVM reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SVM has a short ratio of 1.49 and outstanding shares of 174.00M.

Company Outlook

SVM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.22. Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM also noted assets of $554.32 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SVM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SVM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM is now commanding a market cap of 1.51B and a float of 167.47M. SVM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SVM stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SVM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.