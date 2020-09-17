Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Holding Steady

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares are trading at higher $67.37 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $68.39.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $68.61 and the low is $25.51. Over the last 52 weeks, DELL is up 25.11% while the S&P 500 is up 12.59%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, DELL reported a profit of $7.16 billion. Dell Technologies Inc. also saw revenues increase to $22.73 billion. In addition, DELL has free cash flow of $1.43 billion as of 07-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $2.48 billion which compares well with its peers.

DELL booked profit margins of 2.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -155.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. All told, it is clear that, DELL needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when DELL reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. DELL has a short ratio of 2.61 and outstanding shares of 741.00M.

Company Outlook

DELL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.77. Dell Technologies Inc. DELL also noted assets of $121.28 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as DELL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, DELL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL is now commanding a market cap of 49.59B and a float of 253.92M. DELL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of DELL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in DELL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.