Is Now the Time to Invest in Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)?

Express Inc. (EXPR) shares are trading at lower $0.95 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price target stands at $1.33.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $6.24 and the low is $0.83. Over the last 52 weeks, EXPR is down -69.55% while the S&P 500 is up 12.59%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, EXPR reported a profit of $-44.06 million. Express Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $245.7 million. In addition, EXPR has free cash flow of -$180.51 million as of 07-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$118.3 million which compares well with its peers.

EXPR booked profit margins of -26.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -119.70%, and its Return on Assets is -22.10%. All told, it is clear that, EXPR needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when EXPR reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EXPR has a short ratio of 7.03 and outstanding shares of 64.65M.

Company Outlook

EXPR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -6.33. Express Inc. EXPR also noted assets of $1.69 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EXPR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Express Inc. EXPR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EXPR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Express Inc. EXPR is now commanding a market cap of 62.39M and a float of 62.08M. EXPR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of EXPR stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in EXPR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.