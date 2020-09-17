Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares are trading at lower $2.50 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $4.20.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $6.55 and the low is $2.20. Over the last 52 weeks, QTT is down -39.02% while the S&P 500 is up 12.59%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, QTT reported a profit of $136.28 million. Qutoutiao Inc. also saw revenues increase to $202.31 million. In addition, QTT has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$72.33 million which compares well with its peers.

Find out when QTT reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. QTT has a short ratio of 6.35 and outstanding shares of 285.63M.

Company Outlook

QTT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.35. Qutoutiao Inc. QTT also noted assets of $355.93 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as QTT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Qutoutiao Inc. QTT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, QTT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Qutoutiao Inc. QTT is now commanding a market cap of 778.93M and a float of 166.58M. QTT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of QTT stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in QTT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.