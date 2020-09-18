Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) shares are trading at higher $127.98 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $130.41.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $150.00 and the low is $15.12. Over the last 52 weeks, LVGO is up 466.53% while the S&P 500 is up 11.54%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, LVGO reported a profit of $70.46 million. Livongo Health Inc. also saw revenues increase to $91.92 million. In addition, LVGO has free cash flow of -$10.86 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $3.79 million which compares well with its peers.

LVGO booked profit margins of -20.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -15.30%, and its Return on Assets is -11.50%. All told, it is clear that, LVGO needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. LVGO has a short ratio of 2.19 and outstanding shares of 95.54M.

Company Outlook

LVGO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.36. Livongo Health Inc. LVGO also noted assets of $1.05 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as LVGO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Livongo Health Inc. LVGO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, LVGO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Livongo Health Inc. LVGO is now commanding a market cap of 13.18B and a float of 61.30M. LVGO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

