Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) shares are trading at lower $117.88 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $107.67.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $120.97 and the low is $74.33. Over the last 52 weeks, MMC is up 16.00% while the S&P 500 is up 11.54%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MMC reported a profit of $885.0 million. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. also saw revenues increase to $4.19 billion. In addition, MMC has free cash flow of $378.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.06 billion which compares well with its peers.

MMC booked profit margins of 11.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 26.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. All told, it is clear that, MMC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MMC has a short ratio of 2.97 and outstanding shares of 506.00M.

Company Outlook

MMC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.96. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MMC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. MMC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MMC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. MMC is now commanding a market cap of 59.62B and a float of 505.96M. MMC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in MMC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.