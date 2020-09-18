The Rejuvenation of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) shares are trading at lower $1495.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $1698.85.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1733.18 and the low is $1013.54. Over the last 52 weeks, GOOG is up 21.35% while the S&P 500 is up 11.54%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, GOOG reported a profit of $19.74 billion. Alphabet Inc. also saw revenues increase to $38.3 billion. In addition, GOOG has free cash flow of $14.05 billion as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $9.77 billion which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GOOG has a short ratio of 1.28 and outstanding shares of 686.47M.

Company Outlook

GOOG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 45.49. Alphabet Inc. GOOG also noted assets of $278.49 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GOOG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Alphabet Inc. GOOG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GOOG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG is now commanding a market cap of 1026.63B and a float of 610.54M. GOOG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in GOOG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.