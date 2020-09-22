Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is Holding Steady

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shares are trading at lower $22.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $24.11.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $24.90 and the low is $12.23. Over the last 52 weeks, HUN is down -1.87% while the S&P 500 is up 9.62%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, HUN reported a profit of $162.0 million. Huntsman Corporation also saw revenues increase to $1.25 billion. In addition, HUN has free cash flow of -$111.0 million as of 06-2020.

HUN booked profit margins of 15.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 34.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. All told, it is clear that, HUN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. HUN has a short ratio of 2.01 and outstanding shares of 219.70M.

Company Outlook

HUN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.34. Huntsman Corporation HUN also noted assets of $8.13 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as HUN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Huntsman Corporation HUN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, HUN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Huntsman Corporation HUN is now commanding a market cap of 5.08B and a float of 197.72M. HUN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of HUN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in HUN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.