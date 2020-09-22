69.1 F
New York
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

By Stephen
Stephen

Teradyne Inc. (TER) shares are trading at higher $76.92 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $87.92.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $93.44 and the low is $42.87. Over the last 52 weeks, TER is up 32.14% while the S&P 500 is up 9.62%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TER reported a profit of $471.47 million. Teradyne Inc. also saw revenues increase to $838.66 million. In addition, TER has free cash flow of $181.99 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $250.61 million which compares well with its peers.

TER booked profit margins of 22.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 40.00%, and its Return on Assets is 21.70%. All told, it is clear that, TER needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TER has a short ratio of 3.71 and outstanding shares of 165.79M.

Company Outlook

TER has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.47. Teradyne Inc. TER also noted assets of $3.25 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TER has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Teradyne Inc. TER has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TER represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Teradyne Inc. TER is now commanding a market cap of 12.98B and a float of 165.31M. TER is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TER stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TER, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


