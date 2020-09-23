Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is Waving the Bull Flag

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) shares are trading at higher $19.34 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $50.77 and the low is $13.64. Over the last 52 weeks, AGO is down -57.56% while the S&P 500 is up 10.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AGO reported a profit of $222.0 million. Assured Guaranty Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $372.0 million. In addition, AGO has free cash flow of -$445.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $243.0 million which compares well with its peers.

AGO booked profit margins of 35.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. All told, it is clear that, AGO needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AGO has a short ratio of 3.92 and outstanding shares of 86.50M.

Company Outlook

AGO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.63. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AGO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AGO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO is now commanding a market cap of 1.67B and a float of 79.32M. AGO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in AGO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.