75.7 F
New York
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By Ramona Zimmerman
0
88

Must read

Wall Street Daily

The Forecast Just Changed on FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Tomas Scott - 0
FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) shares are trading at lower $34.97 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Tomas Scott - 0
T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) shares are trading at higher $125.48 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Waving the Bull Flag

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) shares are trading at higher $102.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Tomas Scott - 0
Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares are trading at higher $87.27 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst...
Read more
Ramona Zimmerman

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares are trading at higher $32.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $41.27.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $45.61 and the low is $21.57. Over the last 52 weeks, BAM is down -7.35% while the S&P 500 is up 10.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

BAM booked profit margins of 1.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 2.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. All told, it is clear that, BAM needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BAM reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BAM has a short ratio of 9.11 and outstanding shares of 1.51B.

Company Outlook

BAM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.29. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BAM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BAM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM is now commanding a market cap of 49.85B and a float of 1.26B. BAM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BAM stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BAM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
95
Previous articleRenewed Optimism is Surrounding Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)
Next articleInvestor Confidence is Rising for Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Latest article

Sector News

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are trading at higher $17.86 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shares are trading at higher $98.60 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Rising for Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares are trading at higher $211.86 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares are trading at higher $32.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

James Hudson - 0
PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) shares are trading at lower $11.69 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation