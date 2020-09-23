75.7 F
Opinion

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

By Gene Daniel
Gene Daniel

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares are trading at higher $37.09 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $39.50.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $39.44 and the low is $12.59. Over the last 52 weeks, FATE is up 114.08% while the S&P 500 is up 10.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

FATE Return on Equity (ROE) is -38.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.80%. All told, it is clear that, FATE needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when FATE reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FATE has a short ratio of 15.74 and outstanding shares of 79.31M.

Company Outlook

FATE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.57. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FATE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Fate Therapeutics Inc. FATE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FATE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. FATE is now commanding a market cap of 3.03B and a float of 73.13M. FATE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of FATE stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in FATE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


