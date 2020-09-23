75.7 F
New York
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

By Stephen
0
47

Must read

Sector News

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on the Path to Ruin

Stephen - 0
The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) shares are trading at lower $109.25 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current...
Read more
Sector News

DSG Global Inc (OTCMKTS:DSGT) Stock Soars on 4x Volume

Tony Cross - 0
One of the stocks that have made a remarkable move this morning is that of DSG Global Inc (OTCMKTS:DSGT). The stock rallied...
Read more
Sector News

Investor Confidence is Falling for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)

James Hudson - 0
Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) shares are trading at lower $14.94 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current...
Read more
Sector News

The Unprecedented Rise of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Stephen - 0
Radian Group Inc. (RDN) shares are trading at higher $14.60 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst...
Read more
Stephen

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) shares are trading at lower $5.66 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $7.56.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.30 and the low is $2.87. Over the last 52 weeks, RPAI is down -52.72% while the S&P 500 is up 10.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

RPAI booked profit margins of 0.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 0.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.10%. All told, it is clear that, RPAI needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when RPAI reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. RPAI has a short ratio of 2.78 and outstanding shares of 213.34M.

Company Outlook

RPAI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.01. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as RPAI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Retail Properties of America Inc. RPAI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, RPAI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Retail Properties of America Inc. RPAI is now commanding a market cap of 1.26B and a float of 212.50M. RPAI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of RPAI stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in RPAI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
49
Previous articleSummit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why
Next articlePACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Finding Strong Support

Latest article

Sector News

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are trading at higher $17.86 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shares are trading at higher $98.60 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Rising for Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares are trading at higher $211.86 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares are trading at higher $32.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

James Hudson - 0
PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) shares are trading at lower $11.69 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation