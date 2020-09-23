Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are trading at higher $17.86 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price target stands at $12.75.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $31.44 and the low is $5.60. Over the last 52 weeks, SIG is up 8.57% while the S&P 500 is up 10.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

SIG booked profit margins of -3.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -15.40%, and its Return on Assets is -2.50%. All told, it is clear that, SIG needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SIG has a short ratio of 7.58 and outstanding shares of 52.00M.

Company Outlook

SIG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -3.11. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SIG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Signet Jewelers Limited SIG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SIG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG is now commanding a market cap of 961.94M and a float of 50.91M. SIG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SIG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.