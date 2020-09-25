Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Finding Zero Support

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) shares are trading at lower $0.59 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $1.22.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.35 and the low is $0.24. Over the last 52 weeks, CDEV is down -87.10% while the S&P 500 is up 8.70%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CDEV reported a profit of $41.69 million. Centennial Resource Development Inc. also saw revenues increase to $90.51 million. In addition, CDEV has free cash flow of -$193.81 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.75 million which compares well with its peers.

CDEV booked profit margins of -69.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -18.00%, and its Return on Assets is -12.30%. All told, it is clear that, CDEV needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CDEV has a short ratio of 1.70 and outstanding shares of 277.13M.

Company Outlook

CDEV has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 10.06 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.95. Centennial Resource Development Inc. CDEV also noted assets of $4.02 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CDEV has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Centennial Resource Development Inc. CDEV has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CDEV represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. CDEV is now commanding a market cap of 155.00M and a float of 175.58M. CDEV is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in CDEV, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.