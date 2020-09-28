Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is Holding Steady

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares are trading at higher $6.94 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $10.17.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.93 and the low is $2.19. Over the last 52 weeks, ATEC is up 34.76% while the S&P 500 is up 10.68%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ATEC reported a profit of $20.84 million. Alphatec Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $29.63 million. In addition, ATEC has free cash flow of -$37.12 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$8.29 million which compares well with its peers.

ATEC booked profit margins of -56.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -184.70%, and its Return on Assets is -41.10%. All told, it is clear that, ATEC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ATEC has a short ratio of 8.12 and outstanding shares of 63.71M.

Company Outlook

ATEC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.12. Alphatec Holdings Inc. ATEC also noted assets of $161.13 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ATEC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Alphatec Holdings Inc. ATEC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ATEC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. ATEC is now commanding a market cap of 421.19M and a float of 43.97M. ATEC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ATEC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.