Is Now the Time to Invest in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)?

Copart Inc. (CPRT) shares are trading at higher $104.26 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $114.83.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $110.00 and the low is $55.69. Over the last 52 weeks, CPRT is up 28.86% while the S&P 500 is up 10.68%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CPRT reported a profit of $250.43 million. Copart Inc. also saw revenues increase to $525.66 million. In addition, CPRT has free cash flow of $314.21 million as of 07-2020.

CPRT booked profit margins of 33.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 36.20%, and its Return on Assets is 25.30%. All told, it is clear that, CPRT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CPRT has a short ratio of 2.51 and outstanding shares of 234.13M.

Company Outlook

CPRT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.93. Copart Inc. CPRT also noted assets of $3.46 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CPRT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Copart Inc. CPRT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CPRT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Copart Inc. CPRT is now commanding a market cap of 23.95B and a float of 204.90M. CPRT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in CPRT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.