British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are trading at lower $35.27 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $43.97.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $45.64 and the low is $27.32. Over the last 52 weeks, BTI is down -1.15% while the S&P 500 is up 17.00%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

BTI booked profit margins of 24.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. All told, it is clear that, BTI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BTI has a short ratio of 3.15 and outstanding shares of 2.29B.

Company Outlook

BTI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI also noted assets of $189.46 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BTI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BTI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI is now commanding a market cap of 80.38B and a float of 2.28B. BTI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BTI stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BTI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.