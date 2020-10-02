56.1 F
New York
Saturday, October 3, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) on the Path to Profitability

By Ramona Zimmerman
0
83

Must read

Wall Street Daily

The Forecast Just Changed on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Tomas Scott - 0
CubeSmart (CUBE) shares are trading at higher $32.96 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Tomas Scott - 0
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are trading at lower $17.65 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is Waving the Bull Flag

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares are trading at higher $2.68 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Sell, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Tomas Scott - 0
3M Company (MMM) shares are trading at lower $158.79 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target...
Read more
Ramona Zimmerman

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) shares are trading at higher $14.70 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $17.63.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $17.57 and the low is $6.18. Over the last 52 weeks, CHNG is up 23.12% while the S&P 500 is up 17.00%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CHNG reported a profit of $375.64 million. Change Healthcare Inc. also saw revenues increase to $694.18 million. In addition, CHNG has free cash flow of $102.33 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $138.99 million which compares well with its peers.

CHNG booked profit margins of -4.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -7.90%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. All told, it is clear that, CHNG needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when CHNG reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CHNG has a short ratio of 4.36 and outstanding shares of 320.05M.

Company Outlook

CHNG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.42. Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG also noted assets of $10.26 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CHNG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CHNG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG is now commanding a market cap of 4.39B and a float of 288.11M. CHNG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of CHNG stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in CHNG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
85
Previous articleStarwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why
Next articleShopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Finding Strong Support

Latest article

Investing

Investor Confidence is Rising for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are trading at higher $341.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are trading at higher $6.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

James Hudson - 0
Navient Corporation (NAVI) shares are trading at higher $8.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Gene Daniel - 0
British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are trading at lower $35.27 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current...
Read more
Investing

The Unprecedented Rise of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Tony Cross - 0
CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares are trading at higher $8.18 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation