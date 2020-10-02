56.1 F
Saturday, October 3, 2020
Wall Street Daily

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are trading at higher $6.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $13.33 and the low is $6.09. Over the last 52 weeks, FRO is down -30.67% while the S&P 500 is up 17.00%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, FRO reported a profit of $272.73 million. Frontline Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $399.97 million. In addition, FRO has free cash flow of $292.66 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $225.52 million which compares well with its peers.

FRO booked profit margins of 23.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 18.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. All told, it is clear that, FRO needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FRO has a short ratio of 4.83 and outstanding shares of 189.43M.

Company Outlook

FRO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.32. Frontline Ltd. FRO also noted assets of $4.05 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FRO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Frontline Ltd. FRO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FRO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Frontline Ltd. FRO is now commanding a market cap of 1.25B and a float of 98.34M. FRO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of FRO stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in FRO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


