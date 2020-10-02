61.6 F
New York
Friday, October 2, 2020
type here...
Opinion

Is Now the Time to Invest in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)?

By Sarah Mendoza
0
13

Must read

Opinion

The Unprecedented Rise of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

Gene Daniel - 0
Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) shares are trading at higher $3.52. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Opinion

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on the Path to Profitability

Robyn Ryan - 0
Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are trading at higher $256.96 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Tomas Scott - 0
PPD Inc. (PPD) shares are trading at lower $36.04 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

James Hudson - 0
American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) shares are trading at higher $29.33 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Sarah Mendoza

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are trading at higher $15.78 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $19.97.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $21.57 and the low is $10.70. Over the last 52 weeks, EGHT is down -20.70% while the S&P 500 is up 17.00%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, EGHT reported a profit of $69.67 million. 8×8 Inc. also saw revenues increase to $121.81 million. In addition, EGHT has free cash flow of -$20.57 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$16.23 million which compares well with its peers.

EGHT booked profit margins of -38.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -87.00%, and its Return on Assets is -25.80%. All told, it is clear that, EGHT needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when EGHT reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EGHT has a short ratio of 14.92 and outstanding shares of 103.61M.

Company Outlook

EGHT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.78. 8×8 Inc. EGHT also noted assets of $688.09 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EGHT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, 8×8 Inc. EGHT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EGHT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

8×8 Inc. EGHT is now commanding a market cap of 1.60B and a float of 100.64M. EGHT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of EGHT stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in EGHT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
13
Previous articleInvestor Confidence is Rising for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)
Next articleDollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is Waving the Bull Flag

Latest article

Investing

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Robyn Ryan - 0
Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) shares are trading at lower $10.85. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

The Unprecedented Rise of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares are trading at higher $45.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Finding Strong Support

James Hudson - 0
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) shares are trading at higher $2.55 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Opinion

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Gene Daniel - 0
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares are trading at lower $5.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is Waving the Bull Flag

Tony Cross - 0
Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares are trading at higher $211.52 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation