Renewed Optimism is Surrounding U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares are trading at lower $2.69 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $3.23.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $9.57 and the low is $0.79. Over the last 52 weeks, SLCA is down -68.05% while the S&P 500 is up 17.00%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SLCA reported a profit of $47.79 million. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $172.54 million. In addition, SLCA has free cash flow of -$40.37 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $6.25 million which compares well with its peers.

SLCA booked profit margins of -36.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -57.50%, and its Return on Assets is -16.30%. All told, it is clear that, SLCA needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SLCA has a short ratio of 7.41 and outstanding shares of 73.62M.

Company Outlook

SLCA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.73. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. SLCA also noted assets of $2.32 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SLCA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. SLCA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SLCA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. SLCA is now commanding a market cap of 209.55M and a float of 68.51M. SLCA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SLCA stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SLCA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


