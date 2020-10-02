56.1 F
The Unprecedented Rise of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares are trading at higher $8.18 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $17.90 and the low is $7.82. Over the last 52 weeks, CXW is down -48.49% while the S&P 500 is up 17.00%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CXW reported a profit of $119.71 million. CoreCivic Inc. also saw revenues increase to $472.64 million. In addition, CXW has free cash flow of $155.76 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $79.24 million which compares well with its peers.

CXW booked profit margins of 7.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. All told, it is clear that, CXW needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CXW has a short ratio of 1.25 and outstanding shares of 119.63M.

Company Outlook

CXW has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.22. CoreCivic Inc. CXW also noted assets of $4.04 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CXW has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, CoreCivic Inc. CXW has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CXW represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

CoreCivic Inc. CXW is now commanding a market cap of 973.67M and a float of 118.38M. CXW is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of CXW stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in CXW, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Previous articleRenewed Optimism is Surrounding U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)
Next articleInvestor Confidence is Rising for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

