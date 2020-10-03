59.9 F
New York
Saturday, October 3, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCMKTS:FPVD) Collapses Under Selling Pressure

By Tony Cross
0
66
FPVD stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is Holding Steady

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) shares are trading at higher $97.46 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

The Forecast Just Changed on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Tomas Scott - 0
CubeSmart (CUBE) shares are trading at higher $32.96 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Tomas Scott - 0
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are trading at lower $17.65 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is Waving the Bull Flag

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares are trading at higher $2.68 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Sell, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Tony Cross

A number of stocks managed to make significant moves in the market this week, and one of the notable movers on Thursday was the Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS: FPVD). The company made a major announcement Wednesday and that resulted in a major, albeit brief, rally.

Major News

The stock soared by as much as 105% Thursday, and in such a situation it’s worthwhile for traders to take a closer look at the developments. SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) announced that it has decided to spin off its BIGtoken Platform into a separate publicly traded entity. BIGtoken Platform is engaged in helping users earn money and also helping them with controlling their data.

It is a significant development for SRAX, and it has become abundantly clear that the market likes this particular move as well. The company has signed a share exchange agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (FPVD) for this purpose.

As per the terms of the agreement signed between the two parties, SRAX will swap its outstanding shares in BIGtoken for 88.9% of the outstanding as well as issues shares in FPVD. The planned spin-off BIGtoken into a separate entity will come with its fair share of advantages and that obviously gave fuel to the stock and caused it to rally so strongly.

This move will allow SRAX to potentially benefit from any appreciation in the value of the BIGtoken platform and at the same time, it is going to help in reducing the company’s costs towards maintaining the platform. In addition to that, it will allow SRAX to give its other venture Sequire more backing by devoting greater resources.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of SRAX, Christopher Miglino stated that BIGtoken now boasts of having attracted some of the world’s biggest marketers, and hence, it is well-positioned to venture out on its own. Considering the rally in the stock this week, it could be worthwhile for investors to keep an eye on FPVD and SRAX stock next week.

Post Views: 68
Previous articleInvestor Confidence is Rising for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCMKTS:FPVD) Collapses Under Selling Pressure

Tony Cross - 0
A number of stocks managed to make significant moves in the market this week, and one of the notable movers on Thursday...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Rising for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are trading at higher $341.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are trading at higher $6.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

James Hudson - 0
Navient Corporation (NAVI) shares are trading at higher $8.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Gene Daniel - 0
British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are trading at lower $35.27 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation