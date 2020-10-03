Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCMKTS:FPVD) Collapses Under Selling Pressure

A number of stocks managed to make significant moves in the market this week, and one of the notable movers on Thursday was the Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS: FPVD). The company made a major announcement Wednesday and that resulted in a major, albeit brief, rally.

Major News

The stock soared by as much as 105% Thursday, and in such a situation it’s worthwhile for traders to take a closer look at the developments. SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) announced that it has decided to spin off its BIGtoken Platform into a separate publicly traded entity. BIGtoken Platform is engaged in helping users earn money and also helping them with controlling their data.

It is a significant development for SRAX, and it has become abundantly clear that the market likes this particular move as well. The company has signed a share exchange agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (FPVD) for this purpose.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By October 1st, 2020 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

As per the terms of the agreement signed between the two parties, SRAX will swap its outstanding shares in BIGtoken for 88.9% of the outstanding as well as issues shares in FPVD. The planned spin-off BIGtoken into a separate entity will come with its fair share of advantages and that obviously gave fuel to the stock and caused it to rally so strongly.

This move will allow SRAX to potentially benefit from any appreciation in the value of the BIGtoken platform and at the same time, it is going to help in reducing the company’s costs towards maintaining the platform. In addition to that, it will allow SRAX to give its other venture Sequire more backing by devoting greater resources.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of SRAX, Christopher Miglino stated that BIGtoken now boasts of having attracted some of the world’s biggest marketers, and hence, it is well-positioned to venture out on its own. Considering the rally in the stock this week, it could be worthwhile for investors to keep an eye on FPVD and SRAX stock next week.