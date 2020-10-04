Is Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) a Good Buy After the Recent Slump?

British jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had seen its stock hit fresh highs back in March; however, the situation is far more different now. Since hitting those highs, RYCEY stock has nosedived considerably, and is now down by as much as 60% from it’s highs of the year.

Key Drivers

The historic slowdown in the aerospace sector has hit the company hard and on Thursday, Rolls Royce announced a new financing plan that could offset the effects somewhat. In this particular financing plan, Rolls Royce is apparently aiming to pump in as much as 5 billion pounds in the form of fresh capital. It goes without saying that it is a major announcement from the company.

It should be noted though that the slowdown in the aerospace sector is expected to continue for several years. The company announced that it is looking to raise a total of 2 billion pounds by way of a rights issue from its existing shareholders. In addition to that, Rolls Royce is targeting to raise a total of 3 billion pounds through loans and bonds.

After the announcement, the company’s shares slumped by as much as 12%. However, it is important to point out that Rolls Royce Euro bonds recorded the biggest gain since they were first issued by the company.

The company believes that this fresh injection of capital is going to be able to see the company through to 2022. Rolls Royce believes that it is going to be able to generate significant cash by that time.

Warren East, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company, seemed to calm investors by stating that the plan in place is going to be enough for Rolls Royce to tide over this crisis. He went on to state that this move is also going to give Rolls Royce the necessary legroom to sell off some of its assets and turn its focus on defense and power sectors.