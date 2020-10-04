53 F
New York
Sunday, October 4, 2020
type here...
Investing

Is Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) a Good Buy After the Recent Slump?

By Tony Cross
0
21
RYCEY

Must read

Investing

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Robyn Ryan - 0
Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) shares are trading at lower $10.85. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Investing

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX:OCX) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Robyn Ryan - 0
OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares are trading at lower $1.38 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Investing

The Rejuvenation of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tony Cross - 0
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) shares are trading at lower $124.56 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) shares are trading at higher $14.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the...
Read more
Tony Cross

British jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had seen its stock hit fresh highs back in March; however, the situation is far more different now. Since hitting those highs, RYCEY stock has nosedived considerably, and is now down by as much as 60% from it’s highs of the year.

Key Drivers

The historic slowdown in the aerospace sector has hit the company hard and on Thursday, Rolls Royce announced a new financing plan that could offset the effects somewhat. In this particular financing plan, Rolls Royce is apparently aiming to pump in as much as 5 billion pounds in the form of fresh capital. It goes without saying that it is a major announcement from the company.

It should be noted though that the slowdown in the aerospace sector is expected to continue for several years. The company announced that it is looking to raise a total of 2 billion pounds by way of a rights issue from its existing shareholders. In addition to that, Rolls Royce is targeting to raise a total of 3 billion pounds through loans and bonds.

After the announcement, the company’s shares slumped by as much as 12%. However, it is important to point out that Rolls Royce Euro bonds recorded the biggest gain since they were first issued by the company.

The company believes that this fresh injection of capital is going to be able to see the company through to 2022. Rolls Royce believes that it is going to be able to generate significant cash by that time.

Warren East, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company, seemed to calm investors by stating that the plan in place is going to be enough for Rolls Royce to tide over this crisis. He went on to state that this move is also going to give Rolls Royce the necessary legroom to sell off some of its assets and turn its focus on defense and power sectors.

Post Views: 20
Previous articleForce Protection Video Equipment (OTCMKTS:FPVD) Collapses Under Selling Pressure

Latest article

Investing

Is Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) a Good Buy After the Recent Slump?

Tony Cross - 0
British jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had seen its stock hit fresh highs back in March; however, the situation...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCMKTS:FPVD) Collapses Under Selling Pressure

Tony Cross - 0
A number of stocks managed to make significant moves in the market this week, and one of the notable movers on Thursday...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Rising for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are trading at higher $341.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are trading at higher $6.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

James Hudson - 0
Navient Corporation (NAVI) shares are trading at higher $8.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation