Investor Confidence is Falling for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares are trading at lower $12.36 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $16.25.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $22.21 and the low is $11.89. Over the last 52 weeks, SSYS is down -38.17% while the S&P 500 is up 14.95%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SSYS reported a profit of $43.74 million. Stratasys Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $117.62 million. In addition, SSYS has free cash flow of -$11.51 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$16.63 million which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SSYS has a short ratio of 13.78 and outstanding shares of 54.92M.

Company Outlook

SSYS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.56. Stratasys Ltd. SSYS also noted assets of $1.31 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SSYS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Stratasys Ltd. SSYS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SSYS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS is now commanding a market cap of 681.16M and a float of 51.21M. SSYS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SSYS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SSYS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.