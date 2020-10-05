Is Now the Time to Invest in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)?

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) shares are trading at higher $0.57 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.01 and the low is $0.15. Over the last 52 weeks, FET is down -60.13% while the S&P 500 is up 14.95%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, FET reported a profit of $12.9 million. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. also saw revenues increase to $113.28 million. In addition, FET has free cash flow of -$3.62 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$39.87 million which compares well with its peers.

FET booked profit margins of -80.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -126.80%, and its Return on Assets is -51.50%. All told, it is clear that, FET needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FET has a short ratio of 0.56 and outstanding shares of 111.59M.

Company Outlook

FET has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.33. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. FET also noted assets of $1.07 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FET has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. FET has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FET represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. FET is now commanding a market cap of 62.01M and a float of 73.34M. FET is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in FET, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.