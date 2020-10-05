63.3 F
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

By Stephen
Stephen

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are trading at higher $153.01 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $135.38.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $152.67 and the low is $18.46. Over the last 52 weeks, FVRR is up 663.90% while the S&P 500 is up 14.95%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, FVRR reported a profit of $39.17 million. Fiverr International Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $47.13 million. In addition, FVRR has free cash flow of $5.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $0.35 million which compares well with its peers.

FVRR booked profit margins of -16.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -12.10%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. All told, it is clear that, FVRR needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FVRR has a short ratio of 0.64 and outstanding shares of 33.17M.

Company Outlook

FVRR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.0 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.71. Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR also noted assets of $404.61 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FVRR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FVRR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR is now commanding a market cap of 5.26B and a float of 21.11M. FVRR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of FVRR stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in FVRR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


