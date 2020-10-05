63.3 F
New York
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Opinion

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) is Holding Steady

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

Sony Corporation (SNE) shares are trading at lower $74.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $100.55.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $84.14 and the low is $50.94. Over the last 52 weeks, SNE is up 27.74% while the S&P 500 is up 14.95%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SNE reported a profit of $8.52 billion. Sony Corporation also saw revenues increase to $18.31 billion. In addition, SNE has free cash flow of -$62.15 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $2.96 billion which compares well with its peers.

SNE booked profit margins of 8.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. All told, it is clear that, SNE needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SNE has a short ratio of 2.95 and outstanding shares of 1.22B.

Company Outlook

SNE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 5.01. Sony Corporation SNE also noted assets of $219.73 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SNE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sony Corporation SNE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SNE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Sony Corporation SNE is now commanding a market cap of 95.88B and a float of 1.04B. SNE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SNE stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SNE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


