AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares are trading at lower $4.13 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $4.14.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $10.35 and the low is $1.95. Over the last 52 weeks, AMC is down -57.94% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AMC reported a profit of $14.2 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $18.9 million. In addition, AMC has free cash flow of -$542.6 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$344.1 million which compares well with its peers.

AMC booked profit margins of -75.30%, and its Return on Assets is -22.70%. All told, it is clear that, AMC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AMC has a short ratio of 3.34 and outstanding shares of 104.32M.

Company Outlook

AMC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.14 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -26.91. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC also noted assets of $11.27 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AMC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AMC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC is now commanding a market cap of 451.45M and a float of 56.34M. AMC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in AMC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.