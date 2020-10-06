69.6 F
New York
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Sector News

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

By Stephen
0
72

Must read

Sector News

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) on the Path to Profitability

Stephen - 0
Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) shares are trading at higher $1.15 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Sector News

The Unprecedented Rise of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Stephen - 0
HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) shares are trading at higher $27.39 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Investor Confidence is Rising for Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

James Hudson - 0
Evergy Inc. (EVRG) shares are trading at higher $52.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

The Forecast Just Changed on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

James Hudson - 0
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares are trading at higher $34.18 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Stephen

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) shares are trading at higher $12.19 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $27.82 and the low is $9.73. Over the last 52 weeks, EPZM is up 12.04% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

EPZM Return on Equity (ROE) is -72.70%, and its Return on Assets is -49.30%. All told, it is clear that, EPZM needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when EPZM reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EPZM has a short ratio of 9.98 and outstanding shares of 101.10M.

Company Outlook

EPZM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.08. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EPZM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Epizyme Inc. EPZM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EPZM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Epizyme Inc. EPZM is now commanding a market cap of 1.29B and a float of 82.77M. EPZM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of EPZM stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in EPZM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
83
Previous articleTerex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)?

Tomas Scott - 0
Moxian Inc. (MOXC) shares are trading at lower $1.20. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is...
Read more
Sector News

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) shares are trading at higher $12.19 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Opinion

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) shares are trading at higher $141.55 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Rising for United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robyn Ryan - 0
United Rentals Inc. (URI) shares are trading at higher $197.70 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Terex Corporation (TEX) shares are trading at higher $24.04 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation