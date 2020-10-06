Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) shares are trading at higher $12.19 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $27.82 and the low is $9.73. Over the last 52 weeks, EPZM is up 12.04% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

EPZM Return on Equity (ROE) is -72.70%, and its Return on Assets is -49.30%. All told, it is clear that, EPZM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EPZM has a short ratio of 9.98 and outstanding shares of 101.10M.

Company Outlook

EPZM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.08. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EPZM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Epizyme Inc. EPZM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EPZM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Epizyme Inc. EPZM is now commanding a market cap of 1.29B and a float of 82.77M.

Disclosure: we hold no position in EPZM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.