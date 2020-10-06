56.6 F
New York
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Opinion

Investor Confidence is Rising for Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

By James Hudson
0
60

Must read

Opinion

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is Waving the Bull Flag

Stephen - 0
Ford Motor Company (F) shares are trading at higher $7.02 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

James Hudson - 0
Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are trading at lower $8.33 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
General Electric Company (GE) shares are trading at higher $6.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Sony Corporation (SNE) shares are trading at lower $74.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
James Hudson

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) shares are trading at higher $9.03.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $60.00 and the low is $1.50. Over the last 52 weeks, KODK is up 254.12% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, KODK reported a profit of $21.0 million. Eastman Kodak Company also saw revenues increase to $213.0 million. In addition, KODK has free cash flow of -$73.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$9.0 million which compares well with its peers.

KODK booked profit margins of -18.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -377.70%, and its Return on Assets is -15.60%. All told, it is clear that, KODK needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when KODK reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. KODK has a short ratio of 0.52 and outstanding shares of 75.68M.

Company Outlook

KODK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 7.48 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -4.82. Eastman Kodak Company KODK also noted assets of $1.16 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as KODK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Eastman Kodak Company KODK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, KODK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Eastman Kodak Company KODK is now commanding a market cap of 686.46M and a float of 57.17M. KODK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of KODK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in KODK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
51
Previous articleApache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst
Next articleThe Forecast Just Changed on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Latest article

Sector News

The Unprecedented Rise of United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) shares are trading at higher $0.36. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last...
Read more
Opinion

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Finding Strong Support

James Hudson - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares are trading at higher $2.49 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)

Gene Daniel - 0
iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are trading at higher $2.10 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is Waving the Bull Flag

Tony Cross - 0
Amcor plc (AMCR) shares are trading at higher $11.13 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

The Forecast Just Changed on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Tomas Scott - 0
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares are trading at higher $11.94 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation