Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Terex Corporation (TEX) shares are trading at higher $24.04 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $20.50.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $31.28 and the low is $11.54. Over the last 52 weeks, TEX is down -1.76% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

TEX booked profit margins of 0.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 1.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. All told, it is clear that, TEX needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TEX has a short ratio of 4.18 and outstanding shares of 69.30M.

Company Outlook

TEX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.59. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TEX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Terex Corporation TEX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TEX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Terex Corporation TEX is now commanding a market cap of 1.57B and a float of 66.40M. TEX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TEX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TEX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.