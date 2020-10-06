The Rejuvenation of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares are trading at higher $47.31 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $38.21.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $46.88 and the low is $20.00. Over the last 52 weeks, TWTR is up 17.22% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TWTR reported a profit of $395.4 million. Twitter Inc. also saw revenues increase to $683.44 million. In addition, TWTR has free cash flow of $160.7 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$123.54 million which compares well with its peers.

TWTR booked profit margins of -37.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -14.70%, and its Return on Assets is -9.80%. All told, it is clear that, TWTR needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TWTR has a short ratio of 1.53 and outstanding shares of 785.91M.

Company Outlook

TWTR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 14.3 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.57. Twitter Inc. TWTR also noted assets of $12.55 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TWTR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Twitter Inc. TWTR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TWTR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Twitter Inc. TWTR is now commanding a market cap of 37.89B and a float of 762.31M. TWTR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in TWTR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.